Download a Summit County background to mix things up on your daily Zoom calls
Bringing the beauty of Summit County to your Zoom meetings
We know you’d rather be tearing up the slopes on a beautiful bluebird day, but you’re stuck in a Zoom meeting with your equally enthusiastic co-workers or classmates, staring at each other’s living rooms.
The Summit Daily News is here to break up the boredom of white walls and drab decor with some fun scenes from around town to help virtually ease the burden of social distancing.
Simply click on the photo you’d like to download, which will open the image in Google Drive. Then click on the download arrow in the upper right hand corner and follow the instructions below to upload the image to Zoom.
To change your Zoom background, follow these steps:
- Open up your Zoom application and go to “Preferences” in the upper left corner under the menu “zoom.us”
- Click on the tab “Virtual Background” and select the “+” button to add the backgrounds you’ve downloaded. Be sure to check the box “Mirror my video”
If you need additional help, watch this video from Zoom:
