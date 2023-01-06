Download these apps before your next winter ski adventure in Colorado

After you check the open lifts and terrain at Keystone Resort using your EpicMix app, track your top speed and distance with Slopes app.

Andy Cross/The Denver Post

Gone are the days of $5 lift tickets and paper trail maps. Practically everything you need to enjoy the slopes now fits on your cell phone.

Whether you’re preparing to pull out your pass or track your top speed, there’s an app for that. Here are the best digital companions for your next ski adventure, plus a couple to help you get there safely.

Best for stats tracking: Slopes

Price: Free to $29.99/year

Available on iOS and Google Play .

When you’re looking for details about how fast and how far you’ve traveled by ski or snowboard, Slopes is there taking notes. Just hit “record” before you jump on the mountain and the app will track the time you spend on runs versus chairlifts, your speed and mileage. That data powers a map so you can retrace your day. Most of the functionality is available for free, but those looking to compete with friends can upgrade to a premium subscription ($29.99 annually) to compare stats.

Snonav , which offers users step-by-step directions down the mountain similar to Google or Apple Maps, is another option for those who are directionally challenged or trying out a new resort. And for those suffering from app fatigue, it’s worth noting Strava also records alpine skiing activity data.

Read more on DenverPost.com .