Dress in ’80s garb for return of the annual Wine in the Pines fundraiser
Coming once again to Keystone this weekend is the 39th annual Wine in the Pines gala. The an evening of food and wine benefits Ability Connection Colorado’s Kelly Smith Statewide Employment Program, which annually supports 3,600 people with disabilities.
This year’s theme is the 1980s and, along with the food and alcohol, will feature live and silent auctions, an ’80s tribute band and dancing. People are encouraged to dress in theme.
The event is 6-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Keystone Conference Center, 633 Tennis Club Road. Tickets are $175 for general admission and $250 for VIP admission, which includes reserved seating and a goodie bag. Visit WineInThePines.org for more information and to purchase.
