Dress in denim and diamonds for the 36th annual Wine in the Pines

The 36th annual Wine in the Pines fundraiser for Ability Connection Colorado is Oct. 18 and 19.

Heather Jarvis / hjarvis@summitdaily.com |

KEYSTONE — Coming once again to Keystone this weekend is the annual Wine in the Pines gala, so don your formal Western denim and diamonds to support a good cause. Benefitting Ability Connection Colorado’s Kelly Smith Statewide Employment Program for the past 36 years, the fundraiser brings together delectable dishes and wine from around the world. With the Western theme, this year’s entertainment is country line dancing lessons with Michael “Tex” DeGarie.

Kelly Smith, who was born with cerebral palsy, is the daughter of Dillon Ridge Liquors owners Mike and Margaret Smith, and her namesake employment program supports individuals with all kinds of disabilities through various initiatives.

At 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, is a five-course paired dinner at the Keystone Ranch prepared by head chef Kevin Simley. The meal is paired with exquisite wines from E. & J. Gallo Winery, the featured winemaker for the event. The Gallo portfolio comprises more than 100 unique brands, including Barefoot Cellars, Dark Horse and Gallo Family Vineyards as well as premium boxed wines The Naked Grape and Vin Vault. Seating is limited and sells out quickly.

From 6-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Keystone Conference Center is the International Wine and Gourmet Food Tasting. Nearly 500 international wines, spirits and craft beers will be available for sampling along with Keystone’s finest culinary creations. Make sure to save room for the event’s infamous chocolates and deserts while participating in the silent and live auctions.

Visit wineinthepines.org for more information and to purchase tickets.