Drink Defy donates product to Eagle and Summit county hospitals
DENVER — Drink Defy, a Denver-based company founded by former Denver Broncos player Terrell Davis, is making a donation to first responders at hospitals in Eagle and Summit counties. The company pledged to donate more than $20,000 worth of product to the two counties’ hospitals. Drink Defy sells a product line of performance drinks.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.