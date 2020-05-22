Drive-in graduation ceremony set for Saturday in Breckenridge

The Summit High School Parent-Teacher-Student Organization has organized a drive-in graduation ceremony for Saturday night at the Airport Road satellite parking lot in Breckenridge. Online sign-up is required before the event to participate.

The organization put together the ceremony with the cooperation of the towns of Dillon and Breckenridge as well as sponsors.

The ceremony, which will take place from 8-9 p.m. at the Airport Road lot, will require students and their families to stay in their cars for the duration of the event. At 8 p.m., a video projection honoring the seniors will commence. Participants are asked to use their phones for backup sound in case the volume isn’t loud enough on the projection system. Event organizers said sitting on top of cars or next to cars will not be allowed and that local police officials will enforce the rules.

Vehicle decorations are encouraged for parked cars, which are asked not to idle. Vehicles will be parking in their order of arrival, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Donate



For more information and to sign up, visit Bit.ly/ptsodrivein.