Driver in last summer’s fatal Highway 9 crash pleads guilty

Denver resident Brandon Wilson will soon appear in Grand County District Court to learn his fate after pleading guilty to a series of criminal charges connected to a fatal vehicle crash that occurred on Highway 9 south of Kremmling last summer.

Wilson, 31, pleaded guilty last month to reckless vehicular assault, driving under the influence and careless driving resulting in death. His guilty plea was part of an agreement worked out between Wilson’s legal counsel and the 14th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Wilson, who has been released on bond, will appear in court at 1:15 p.m. Sept. 6 for sentencing.

At around 4:11 p.m. Aug. 12, 2017, Wilson was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox northbound on Highway 9 south of Kremmling. At the same time, a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500, pulling a trailer, was also traveling northbound behind the Equinox.

As the two vehicles approached milepost 128, the Equinox, driven by Wilson, pulled onto the northbound shoulder of the highway and then made a U-turn into the southbound lane. As it did, the Silverado, which was behind the Equinox, struck the driver’s side of the Equinox.

The collision resulted in the death of 33-year old Brian Ward of Denver who was a passenger in the Equinox. Four other individuals inside the Equinox, including Wilson, sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious. The occupants of the Silverado also sustained minor injuries. Wilson was the only individual to receive criminal charges related to the incident.