Driver in May’s fatal Breckenridge accident won’t be charged

The suspect who killed a young bicyclist in a vehicle collision in Breckenridge earlier this year won't be charged, according to District Attorney Bruce Brown.

In May, a young boy was struck and killed by a truck while riding his bike on Bridge Street in Breckenridge's Wellington neighborhood. After a thorough investigation by the Breckenridge Police Department, Colorado State Patrol and the District Attorney's Office, no criminal behavior was found and the driver was exonerated of any wrongdoing.

"It's a tragic accident that doesn't indicate that there was any criminal behavior," said Brown. "We had a child who rode his bike out into a public street without stopping and looking, and a motorist who collided with the child, stopped, and did what he could to identify himself and render whatever assistance he could. There was nothing that suggested a criminal charge was appropriate given the thorough investigation."

Brown noted that the boy's family was consulted during a meeting with himself and Breckenridge PD, the lead investigative agency in the case, and advised of the available evidence and his determination not to press charges.

"It's just a reminder that you always have to be so careful with children, and make sure they have an adequate amount of skill before they're let off the proverbial leash," continued Brown. "Obviously we have tremendous sympathy for the family in light of the incalculable loss they've suffered."