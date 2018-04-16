Driver responsible for 2017 crash near Kremmling that killed Breckenridge man pleads guilty

Felix Cervantes, the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal crash near Kremmling last Memorial Day, pleaded guilty to charges of reckless vehicular homicide and reckless vehicular assault in Grand County District Court on Thursday.

Cervantes faces between 16 and 18 years incarcerated with the Colorado Department of Corrections, according to Donna Zulian, communications director for the 14th Judicial District.

District Judge Mary Hoak will sentence Cervantes at 1:45 p.m. on July 19.

Cervantes, 36, was driving on Highway 40 north of Kremmling on May 29, 2017 when he struck another car while attempting to make an illegal pass in a no-passing zone. James Fagan, 24, of Breckenridge was killed in the crash, and his girlfriend was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The Colorado State Patrol, Grand County Coroner, Emergency Medical Services and local law enforcement conducted the investigation into the crash. Deputy District Attorney Kathryn Dowdell and Assistant District Attorney Matt Karzen are prosecuting the case.