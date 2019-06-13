Driver suffers minor injuries after sliding off embankment on I-70
A driver slid about 100 feet off an embankment on Vail Pass today, according to Colorado State Patrol spokesman Colin Remillard.
Remillard said the incident was a single vehicle crash involving only one person, and that the driver evidently slid off the road and down into a gully between the east and westbound lanes of I-70 on Vail Pass, west of Copper Mountain.
Remillard said the driver suffered only minor injuries. A tow truck is currently in route to the area. No roads have been closed as a result of the accident.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
News