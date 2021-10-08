Driver who died in I-70 crash identified; injured construction worker in ‘good condition’

The driver of a semitrailer lost control of the vehicle and collided with four other vehicles in a construction zone on Interstate 70 late Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Summit Fire & EMS/Courtesy photo

The driver of a semitrailer who was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 near Silverthorne on Tuesday, Oct. 5, has been identified as Vipan Kumar Mengi, a 43-year-old man from Jurupa Valley, California, according to Summit County Chief Deputy Coroner Amber Flenniken.

Late Tuesday, Mengi lost control of his vehicle and collided with four other vehicles in a construction zone, according to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis. The semitrailer caught fire as a result of the crash, and Mengi was declared dead on scene. Mengi’s cause of death is pending autopsy results, according to an email from Flenniken.

Construction worker Timofey Malyshkin was injured in the crash. GoFundMe spokesperson Jeff Platt wrote in an email that Malyshkin was working on his truck when the collision occurred. As of Friday, Oct. 8, the fundraising site had collected about $16,400 out of a $50,000 goal .

Colin Remillard, spokesperson for Colorado State Patrol, said no other injuries occurred as a result of the crash and that Malyshkin is undergoing treatment. Malyshkin was brought to Saint Anthony Summit Hospital following the accident, and hospital spokesperson Brent Boyer reported via text message Friday that Malyshkin is in “good condition.”