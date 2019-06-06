Drivers should expect delays during I-70 Avon to Vail paving project

Resurfacing of I-70 between Avon and West Vail will begin June 9, according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Transportation. Construction along the stretch of road is expected to take place from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays into October.

The resurfacing will increase friction on the roadway, which can help to reduce crashes. The project also will replace guardrails to improve safety in the area.

Drivers should expect single-lane closures during work hours with reduced 40 mph speeds.

For more information, call 970-661-3883, email i70avontovail@yahoo.com or visit codot.gov/projects/i-70-improvements-between-avon-and-vail.