Drop off your old Christmas trees to fuel the Spontaneous Combustion Bonfire

A sign points to a Christmas tree recycling location in Frisco on Jan. 3, 2020. The trees will be fuel for the Spontaneous Combustion Bonfire event in February.

Liz Copan/Summit Daily News archive

Beginning Dec. 26, people can drop off their old Christmas trees at the Frisco Bay Marina dirt lot at the corner of Summit Boulevard and Marina Road to fuel February’s Spontaneous Combustion Bonfire event. Trees will be accepted through noon Saturday, Feb. 11, for that night’s bonfire.

Only real trees will be accepted. No other materials, including building supplies and packaging, will be accepted. Trees must be stripped of all lights, tinsel, garland, tree stands and decorations. People can drop off their trees 24 hours a day.

For more information, visit TownOfFrisco.com.