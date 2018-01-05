Drought conditions persist across most of the Western Slope

EAGLE COUNTY — It’s official: Most of the Western Slope is in some sort of drought.

The latest map released by the U.S. Drought Monitor shows virtually all of Eagle County in what’s called a “moderate” drought. The southwest corner of the state is mostly in “severe” drought conditions, while the northwest corner of the state is “abnormally dry.”

The story of just how dry our area is told on U.S. Department of Agriculture graphs from the Snotel snow measurement sites on Vail Mountain, at Copper Mountain and on Fremont Pass. The Copper Mountain site is the closest official measurement site to Shrine Pass, the headwaters of Gore Creek. The Fremont Pass site is the closest to the nearby headwaters of the Eagle River.

At Vail Mountain, the snowpack on Tuesday, Jan. 2, was just 2.8 inches of snow water equivalent. That’s 36 percent of the normal snowpack for that date, a number below even that recorded in the record drought year of 2011-12.

The terrain has changed at the Vail Mountain site over the past few years. The site used to be in an aspen grove, but those trees are now gone. Still, there isn’t much snow.

The news is somewhat better at Copper Mountain. There, the Jan. 2 reading was 4 inches of snow water equivalent, 71 percent of the 30-year median and significantly better than the record-low season.

