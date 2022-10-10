Drunken brawl preceded hit-and-run that killed one, injured six at Golden bar￼

One person was killed and seven others injured when a driver plowed into a crowd outside Rock Rest Lodge in Golden.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy photo

A chaotic drunken brawl preceded the hit-and-run at a Golden bar that killed one man and injured six other people early Sunday morning, according to court records.

Adrian Ponce, 26, was killed when a pickup truck driver plowed a Chevy Silverado into a crowd of people outside Rock Rest Lodge on Mt. Vernon Road in Golden around 1:43 a.m. Sunday. A bar patron, Ronnie Fisher, 27, and two bar employees, Robert Fulcomer, 52, and Michael Gause, 28, were also seriously injured.

An additional two bar employees suffered minor injuries, and Ponce’s brother, Angel Estrada, 28, was taken to a hospital after the attack and sedated but suffered only minor injuries, according to an affidavit filed against the two men arrested after the attack. Another victim was inside a car that was struck during the attack but was not injured.

Investigators believe Ruben Marquez, 29, drove the truck into the crowd. He is facing charges of first-degree murder and assault. His cousin, Ernesto DeJesus Avila, 25, who is the registered owner of the truck, is believed to have been a passenger during the assault. He is facing charges of accessory to murder and accessory to assault.

Marquez, who has a lengthy criminal history in Colorado and is on parole, was also charged with violating that parole and violating a previous protection order by drinking alcohol. He told deputies that he was “(expletive) drunk” when he was arrested Sunday.

