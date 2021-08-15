Dustin Johnson of Breckenridge wins Silverton Ultra Dirty 100

Dustin Johnson of Breckenridge runs en route to an overall victory at the Silverton Ultra Dirty 100-mile trail running race Aug. 7-8 on the Colorado Trail based out of Silverton.

Photo by Kent Gledhill

Dustin Johnson of Breckenridge won the Silverton Ultra Dirty 100 trail running race last weekend in Silverton. It was the first 100-mile race he’s entered.

Johnson, 37, completed the 105-mile course course in 27 hours, 7 minutes and 1 second, 59 minutes ahead of his nearest runner.

After he was paced to start the race by his pacers and Breckenridge locals Kent Gledhill, Paul Steinweg and John Eland, Johnson took the lead at the 83-mile mark and never looked back.

The 6-foot, 155-pound Johnson said the slog through the final climb at the 95-mile mark was grueling, ascending up to 12,700 feet in elevation before he rode the adrenaline on the 10-mile downhill all the way to the finish.

Johnson said he’s worked his way up to running — and winning — endurance events after signing up for a marathon three years ago on a whim. After he enjoyed the first marathon thoroughly, he transitioning to running on trails, he said, mainly just for exploration.

Last summer, during a period without races due to COVID-19, he ran the Colorado Trail across six weekends. That experience encouraged him to sign up for the Silverton event, which features 60 miles on the Colorado Trail.

Johnson worked his way up to the 105-mile distance after a few 50-mile races and his person weekend fun runs between 25 and 40 miles on the Colorado Trail. Once he ran back-to-back days of 30 and 40 miles for 70 miles in two days, he figured he could make it through the 105-mile run.

Johnson said he transitioned into endurance racing after a childhood playing team sports followed by working as a backpacking guide for eight summers. He also loves various mountain sports, namely backcountry skiing.

“And (trail running) is just an efficient way to move through the mountains, which is why I got involved in these kind of distances,: he said. “There’s an adventure of, ‘what’s around the next turn,’ and it’s more efficient.”

After suffering a calf injury in May that forced him to drastically reduce his training mileage, Johnson’s goal was to finish in under 30 hours. He set that goal because that would mean he wouldn’t have to run into a second night.

With a focus on starting slow and steady in the hot, 88-degree heat, Johnson paced himself with his buddies to churn through the 23,000 vertical-gain course. Using the knowledge he gained from pre-running 60 miles of the course, he picked off one runner after another as his familiarity with and fitness on high-elevation trails paid off.