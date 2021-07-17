Eagle-based nonprofit Spare For Change Colorado distributes 165 recycled golf clubs to families

Spare For Change Colorado recently donated 165 recycled golf clubs to families. The nonprofit was founded in Hawaii but is now based in Eagle.

Photo from Spare For Change Colorado

Recently, the Eagle-based nonprofit Spare For Change Colorado hosted a community event at Breckenridge Golf Club and gave away 165 recycled golf clubs to families and kids for free. The nonprofit’s mission is to foster individual growth through the game of golf regardless of age, experience or background.

The nonprofit also received a donation of 200 golf clubs at the event. Those clubs will be refurbished and redistributed to new golfers. According to a news release, the free clubs are the very first clubs for most recipients.

The organization was founded by David and Susan Havens in Maui, Hawaii, and it also has chapters in Southern California, western Virginia and Toronto, Canada. This summer has been Spare For Change’s second foray in Colorado. Visit SpareForChange.org for more information.