Eagle County breaks ground on $33 million airport terminal expansion project

GYPSUM — On Tuesday, April 10, Eagle County officials celebrated ground-breaking for a 50,000-square-foot terminal expansion at the county airport.

The 20-month project is slated to open by November 2019 and will include expanded hold rooms, a reconfigured Transportation Security Administration checkpoint area, enhanced concessions and the addition of passenger jet loading bridges to four of six new gates.

“This $33 million project will be completely funded with airport revenues, not tax dollars,” said Kip Turner, aviation director for Eagle County. “This project focuses on the departure/arrival gate section of the terminal and will add more gate capacity to better accommodate the passenger experience at (the airport).”

Turning noted the current footprint at the airport features five ground-loading gates. After the expansion, in addition to the four-gate jet bridge, two ground loading gates will remain.

The terminal expansion project also will set the stage for implementation of modern-day, common-use technology at the new gates, according to Turner. These improvements will enhance the efficiency of the airlines’ operations by allowing them to schedule gates as required, based on their operational needs during peak times.