Eagle County deputies shoot, kill man in Edwards during domestic incident

EAGLE COUNTY — Eagle County Sheriff’s Office deputies shot and killed a man around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 after responding to a domestic situation in Edwards.

According to a release from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic situation involving an armed male and a female. Deputies attempted to de-escalate the situation with verbal commands from the front porch of the Edwards residence.

When the male suspect came outside with a gun, officers shot and killed the man, according to the release.

No other injuries were reported from the incident.

The investigation of the shooting has been turned over to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and remains open and ongoing. The names of the involved parties will not be released until the investigation is concluded.

The deputies involved have been placed on paid administrative leave, per Eagle County Sheriff’s Office policy. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s involvement is to ensure that the investigation is conducted in a thorough, fair and impartial manner.

To report information or for questions about this case, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation can be reached at 970-248-7500.

