Eagle County Schools, CMC on lockout after attempted bank robbery in Edwards
EDWARDS — Law enforcement is scouring the area, searching for an alleged bank robber.
The woman hit an Edwards bank around 9 a.m.
As a result, all school buildings in the Vail Valley are on lockout due to police activity in the Edwards area following a robbery and attempted robbery that happened just after 9 a.m.
A suspect fled the scene on foot, so initially the Edwards area schools were the only buildings in lockout mode.
However, the suspect became mobile and all Eagle County schools, as well as the Colorado Mountain College campus in Edwards, were put on lockout.
“It’s a precaution. Currently there is no threat to students or schools,” Dan Dougherty, school district communications chief said.
“We don’t want the suspect to try to seek refuge in in a school building and worsen the incident or create a hostage crisis,” Dougherty said.
Lockout means school continues as normal inside, and all outdoor activities are moved indoors. Entrance to buildings requires photo identification.
There is no reported threat to students or staff.
