Eagle County Schools contacts parents regarding disturbing squirrel video
Video ‘caused an immediate response and has become very emotional,’ superintendent writes
A social media video depicting a teen laughing before dropping a squirrel into a toilet and flushing it down allegedly occurred in Eagle County, The Denver Channel reports.
Eagle County Schools on Wednesday sent an email to parents regarding a video depicting the drowning of a live squirrel, which is making headlines around the state.
A comment posted to social media by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office said the office is “aware of this incident and our School Resource Officer is working with the school officials, the students involved & their parents. Charges have been submitted, several student suspended and the full story of the incident is being investigated.”
The letter to parents was signed by Superintendent Philip Qualman and said matters of student discipline are confidential and local law enforcement is actively handling the incident.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.