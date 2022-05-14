Eagle County Schools contacts parents regarding disturbing squirrel video

Eagle County Schools has issued a letter to parents regarding a disturbing video that was shared on the internet.

Vail Daily file photo

A social media video depicting a teen laughing before dropping a squirrel into a toilet and flushing it down allegedly occurred in Eagle County, The Denver Channel reports .

Eagle County Schools on Wednesday sent an email to parents regarding a video depicting the drowning of a live squirrel, which is making headlines around the state.

A comment posted to social media by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office said the office is “aware of this incident and our School Resource Officer is working with the school officials, the students involved & their parents. Charges have been submitted, several student suspended and the full story of the incident is being investigated.”

The letter to parents was signed by Superintendent Philip Qualman and said matters of student discipline are confidential and local law enforcement is actively handling the incident.