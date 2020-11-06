Eagle Summit Wilderness Alliance clears more than 450 downed trees from trails

A dog runs on a newly installed boardwalk through a marshy portion of the Mesa Cortina Trail.

Photo from Eagle Summit Wilderness Alliance

The Eagle Summit Wilderness Alliance had a busy summer of trail work and improvement, including clearing more than 450 downed trees from wilderness trails.

Bill Betz, past chair of the Eagle Summit Wilderness Alliance, wrote in an email that the work was in addition to 3,000 trees cleared by the U.S. Forest Service throughout the summer.

The alliance also led a construction project on the Mesa Cortina Trail this summer in honor of Beau Schuette, who died in 2017 from an undiagnosed heart problem. Working with the Forest Service, the 95-foot-long boardwalk was built across a marshy area on the Mesa Cortina trail nearly 1 mile in from the trailhead where Schuette loved to hike.

The materials were purchased with a grant from The Summit Foundation. The Rocky Mountain Youth Corps aided in construction with the help of funding from the Schuette family and friends.

The Schuettes created a second endowment fund for the alliance that will be used in perpetuity to help preserve wilderness in the area.