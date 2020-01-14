Eagle Summit Wilderness Alliance seeks volunteer wilderness rangers

A sign denoting the Eagles Nest Wilderness boundary near Cataract Campground.

Antonio Olivero / aolivero@summitdaily.com |

FRISCO — The Eagle Summit Wilderness Alliance, which organizes a Volunteer Wilderness Ranger program, is seeking additional volunteers. The program trains volunteers to educate visitors and locals about the regulations of the Eagles Nest, Holy Cross and Ptarmigan Peak wilderness areas. Volunteer rangers are asked to do four hikes per year in any of these areas, educating passersby.

The next training session for volunteers will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 8 at the Eagles Nest Community Center, 2700 Golden Eagle Road., in Silverthorne.

Interested volunteers can sign up at eaglesummitwilderness.org.