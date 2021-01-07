Eagle Summit Wilderness Alliance shares plans for 2021

Eagle Summit Wilderness Alliance Chairman Mike Browning shared details on planned program expansions for the alliance in a New Year’s Day email.

Although the pandemic forced the alliance to cancel last year’s Volunteer Wilderness Ranger training program, Browning said the alliance will hold training this summer. He added that the alliance will enlist volunteer wilderness rangers to serve as overnight backcountry camp hosts to educate campers and explain backcountry camping rules and restrictions.

Browning said the alliance also will expand its Trailhead Host Program. The program will include volunteer hosts setting up a table at a trailhead of their choosing where they’ll meet, greet and educate hikers.

The alliance’s llama trips, all of which were canceled in 2020, are planned to resume this year.