Eagle Summit Wilderness Alliance volunteers contact more than 5K recreators in July

The Eagle Summit Wilderness Alliance’s Volunteer Wilderness Ranger program completed 632 hours of patrols over 881 miles in the month of July.

The alliance said in an email that 61 rangers made a total of 125 patrols. The alliance said that in all, those patrollers contacted more than 5,400 visitors.

The alliance reported that of those visitors, 490 recreated with dogs, of which 26% were properly leashed. The alliance said they counted 1,400 vehicles at trailheads.

The alliance said the most frequent patrols took place at Acorn Creek with 17 patrols, Lilypad Lake with 11 patrols, Lower Cataract Lake with 10 patrols and Gore Creek with eight patrols.