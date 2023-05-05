Eagle Valley shuts out Summit girls soccer team on senior night

The Summit High School girls soccer team huddles together after its senior night game against Eagle Valley on Thursday, May 4. Summit lost 3-0 to Eagle Valley.

Cody Jones/Summit Daily News

The Summit High School girls soccer team hosted Eagle Valley High School for Summit’s final home game of the season on Thursday, May 4.

After the team galloped away with two wins across three games last week, Summit looked for a triumphant league win on senior night against Eagle Valley.

Despite Summit playing tough defense for a majority of the game, Eagle Valley sill found ways to exploit the Tigers and create wide-open opportunities in front of the net. Eagle Valley dimmed the allure of Summit’s senior night with a 3-0 shutout win.

Both teams began the game rather slow. After several back-and-forth possessions, Summit senior captain Kelley Duffy changed the pace of the game for the Tigers by getting a shot on net and sending two threatening corner kicks near the goal.

The chances injected some energy into Summit, which led the team to keep the Eagle Valley Devils off the ball. Seniors Paola Arredondo, Katy Clapp and Duffy led drives down the field, but the chances were stopped by the Eagle Valley goaltender.

Following the series of offensive possessions from Summit, Eagle Valley quickly and defiantly flipped the field. A series of crisp passes opened up a shooting lane for junior Kassandra Carpenter, who was able to successfully fire a shot past Summit’s Mya Fearer from 30 yards out for the first goal of the game.

The goal put Summit on its heels for half a second before the team turned up field and started attacking the offensive zone again.

The trio of Arredondo, Clapp and Duffy once again put in a spurt of energy towards the goal, but the shots were once again stopped.

Summit senior Katy Clapp passes the ball to senior Paola Arredondo during Summit’s game against Eagle Valley on Thursday, May 4.

Cody Jones/Summit Daily News

In the final moments of the half, both teams peppered the net with chances, but the score remained at 1-0 heading into halftime.

Summit started the second half how it finished the first half.

In the span of a few minutes during the second half, Summit sent two corner kicks toward the net, which were played by Summit. But the attempts either flew wide of the goal or were cleared.

That led to Eagle Valley senior Sophie Webster using her speed to shuttle the ball from one side of the field to the other. Webster dribbled the ball around a group of Summit defenders to create a shooting lane for herself and sent a missile to the top left corner of the net. The shot successfully made its way over the head of Fearer and nestled itself in the back of the goal, giving Eagle Valley a 2-0 lead.

Feeling the game slowly slip away, Summit immediately responded by taking firm possession of the ball and driving into the offensive zone. Summit recorded three stellar shots on net, but the chances were stopped short.

With 20 minutes remaining in the game, the Summit defense picked up its intensity, stopping the Eagle Valley offense. Summit pounded on the doorstep of the goal for the better part of 10 minutes, rocketting off shot after shot before Eagle Valley was able to clear the ball to the other side of the field.

With the ball in the Devils’ offensive zone, Eagle Valley put the game away for good with a third goal.

With tears and smiles, the Summit girls soccer team’s eight seniors were honored after the 3-0 loss to Eagle Valley.

Many of the team’s eight seniors have been cornerstone leaders and players for many Summit High School athletic programs over the last four years, and their contributions to the school — and soccer team — were made clear on Thursday night.

Out of the eight seniors on the Summit girls soccer team, three will continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level. Arredondo will become a member of Dartmouth College’s women’s rugby program, Duffy will join Mount Mary University’s women’s soccer program and Joselin Roque Lopez will become a member of Lindenwood University’s women’s rugby team.

Summit falls to 6-8 overall on the season and 1-8 in league play.

The team will play its final game of the season on Saturday, May 6, when the team travels to Palisade High School. The game is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.