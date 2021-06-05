Eagle Valley wins big versus Summit boys lacrosse

Summit High School senior Andrew Duxbury fights for possession during the Tigers' 10-4 senior night loss to Aspen on Thursday, May 27 at Tiger Stadium in Breckenridge.

Photo by Joel Wexler / Rocky Mountain.Photography

The Summit High School varsity boys lacrosse team fell to 0-7 on the season in a 20-1 loss Friday, June 4 at Eagle Valley.

Tigers head coach Matty Marks said Summit had only a few substitutes for the varsity game. Playing with junior varsity players and additions to the team from the Fraser Valley Lacrosse Club, the Tigers struggled to keep pace with the 6-2 Devils, who are on a playoff run and are tied with Vail Mountain School at the top of the 4A Western Slope League standings.

“We had a few subs but it’s just a matter of the gas in the tank when there are only that many guys,” Marks said. “We kind of got depleted in the first quarter. It’s hard to stay focused and motivated but these kids are doing their best job of giving their best effort and fighting through. It doesn’t matter the score, they play hard and I’m proud of that camaraderie and that competitiveness of the guys we do have.”

The Tigers’ lone goal scorer on the day was senior attackman Matt Shaffer, assisted by Tanner Shannon, one of the new recruits this year from the Fraser Valley club.

Senior captain defensive midfielder Andrew Duxbury, who will play at Westminster College in Utah next year, wore No. 4 Friday in honor of late teammate Toby Gard, who died last year. This year the team is honoring Gard each game by selecting a player to wear his old jersey number.

“He’s just been such a grinder for the team all year and he’s fighting to stay motivated and positive,” Marks said of Duxbury. “Him being such a high-level player it could be hard for him to stay motivated. Being such a good player, he’s used to playing at a high level and wants to play at a high level. We just don’t have guys behind him to play at that level. But he’s done a great job of staying positive and helping motivate the younger kids on field that you don’t ever quit.”

Marks said the Devils jumped on Tigers goalie Jac Crowe, building a lead early in the junior’s final game of the season. Marks said Crowe is one of several players who played their final game of the season Friday due to previously-planned personal obligations that predated the Colorado High School Activities Association’s rescheduling of the lacrosse season to continue two weeks beyond the end of the school year.

Marks said the remainder of the Tigers season, which is slated to have three more games, is to be determined due to the team only having 13 varsity-aged players in line for Tuesday’s game at Aspen. Marks said Summit should contend stronger versus the Skiers, who only have one victory on the season, a 10-4 win at Summit on May 27.