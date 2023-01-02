Ear-to-ear smiles, traditions make Foote’s Rest the best candy shop in Summit County, readers say

Calvin Page, 12, contemplates which Laffy Taffy to buy as his sister, Nora, 9, takes in all of the different candy bar options at Foote's Rest Sweet Shoppe on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. The old-fashioned store won Best Candy Shop for Best of Summit 2022.

Andrew Maciejewski/Summit Daily News

A historic building on Main Street in Frisco has been stretching kids’ smiles from ear to ear since June 2012.

The log-built walls of the former post office, general store and museum are now decorated with vibrant wrappers, bins of sweets and homemade ice cream that builds on the Foote family’s history in the area.

Foote’s Rest Sweet Shoppe is more than just a candy shop that sells throwback goodies you can’t find at the big-box stores. It’s a central part of the community thanks to its seasonal bar, eatery, live music and large outdoor patio.

Manager Becky Foote — whose son Kelly and daughter-in-law Kerri own the shop — said Foote’s Rest is even a staple to people from all over the country who stop in anytime they vacation in Summit County.

“We have a lot of people traveling through who just stop in to grab milkshakes or ice cream cones and get back in their cars to continue on to the Front Range or wherever they are headed,” she said.

Handmade pies, fudge, cobblers and desserts add to the sugar overload offered at the old-fashioned sweet shop. However, it was the in-house ice cream that resurrected the building, which had its doors closed before Kelly Foote bought it and turned it into what it is today.

“It’s really fun to see, first of all, babies. They eat their first ice cream in here, and once they have one taste of it, they just go wild. They want more,” Becky Foote said. “Kids that come in for the very first time look over at the candy wall and get all excited about all the different options. They have to make some of their first big decisions about what they are going to get if their parents put a limit on it.”

Becky Foote grew up on handmade ice cream in northern Indiana, and she said her son makes it just as good as — if not better than — what her family would make with the old-fashioned churns.

The sweet array of offerings helped Foote’s Rest win Best Candy Shop for this year’s Best of Summit contest. The store is also a finalist for Best Shake/Smoothie and Best Ice Cream.

The shop, located at 510 Main St., Frisco, is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. Visit FootesRest.com to learn more.

This story previously published in the Best of Summit guide. See complete results at SummitDaily.com/bestofsummit.