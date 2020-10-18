Early, in-person voting begins Monday, Oct. 19, in Summit County. Early voting will be available at the South Branch Library, 103 S. Harris St., in Breckenridge on the following days and times:

8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays Oct. 19-30

8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 31

8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2

Those who do not plan to vote in-person can drop their completed ballot in the mail or at one of five 24-hour drop boxes across the county:

Summit County North Branch Library, 651 Center Circle, Silverthorne

Summit County Commons, 37 Peak One Drive, Frisco

Frisco Town Hall, 1 Main St., Frisco

Summit County Courthouse, 208 East Lincoln Ave., Breckenridge

Dillon Town Hall, 275 Lake Dillon Drive, Dillon

All registered voters in Summit County should have received their ballots in the mail. If you did not receive your ballot, call 970-453-3479.

Learn about the candidates and issues on the 2020 ballot at SummitDaily.com/election.