Measure 7A: Early returns show voters annexing Salida School District into Colorado Mountain College District

Colorado Mountain College campus Thursday, April 11, in Breckenridge.

Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.com

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Early results show voters overwhelmingly supporting annexation of the Salida School District into Colorado Mountain College’s taxing district boundary.

As of midnight Tuesday, about 60% of Salida School District voters supported the annexation whereas just under 40% opposed it.

Additionally, voters within Colorado Mountain College’s boundaries, including Summit County, overwhelmingly supported the annexation with 77% favoring it and 23% rejecting it.

Both Ballot Question 5A that applied to just Salida School District voters, and Ballot Question 7A that included all Colorado Mountain College District voters must to pass in order for the annexation to occur.

Previously, residents within the Salida School District had to pay $170 per credit hour at Colorado Mountain College whereas those who lived within the six-county taxing district only paid $80.

The reason being, residents within Colorado Mountain College’s taxing district already pay a 3.997 mill levy, which supports the college.

Now that voters have approved the annexation, Salida School District residents will also pay a 3.997 mill levy and $80 per credit hour.

The addition of the Salida School District will have no impact on current taxpayers within Colorado Mountain College’s taxing district.

The Steamboat Springs School District was the last school district to be successfully annexed into Colorado Mountain College’s taxing district, which occurred in 1982.