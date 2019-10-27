Early voting starts Monday at locations across Summit County

FRISCO — Early voting is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays starting Monday, Oct. 28, at the Summit County Courthouse, 208 E. Lincoln Ave. in Breckenridge. On Saturday, Nov. 2, early voting will be held from 8 a.m. to noon.

Voters also can return their ballots by mail in the envelopes provided or by dropping them off in 24-hour drop boxes throughout the county:

Dillon Town Hall, 275 Lake Dillon Drive, Dillon

Frisco Town Hall, 1 Main St., Frisco

Summit County North Branch Library, 651 Center Circle, Silverthorne

Summit County Main Branch Library, County Commons, 0037 Peak One Drive, Frisco

Summit County Courthouse, 208 E. Lincoln Ave., Breckenridge

Voters also can drop off their ballots in person at the Summit County Courthouse or any of the polling centers through 7 p.m. Election Day.

Monday, Oct. 28, is the final day to register to vote and still receive a ballot by mail.