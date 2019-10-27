Early voting starts Monday at locations across Summit County
FRISCO — Early voting is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays starting Monday, Oct. 28, at the Summit County Courthouse, 208 E. Lincoln Ave. in Breckenridge. On Saturday, Nov. 2, early voting will be held from 8 a.m. to noon.
Voters also can return their ballots by mail in the envelopes provided or by dropping them off in 24-hour drop boxes throughout the county:
- Dillon Town Hall, 275 Lake Dillon Drive, Dillon
- Frisco Town Hall, 1 Main St., Frisco
- Summit County North Branch Library, 651 Center Circle, Silverthorne
- Summit County Main Branch Library, County Commons, 0037 Peak One Drive, Frisco
- Summit County Courthouse, 208 E. Lincoln Ave., Breckenridge
Voters also can drop off their ballots in person at the Summit County Courthouse or any of the polling centers through 7 p.m. Election Day.
Monday, Oct. 28, is the final day to register to vote and still receive a ballot by mail.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Election