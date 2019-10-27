 Early voting starts Monday at locations across Summit County | SummitDaily.com

Early voting starts Monday at locations across Summit County

News | October 27, 2019

Staff report

FRISCO — Early voting is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays starting Monday, Oct. 28, at the Summit County Courthouse, 208 E. Lincoln Ave. in Breckenridge. On Saturday, Nov. 2, early voting will be held from 8 a.m. to noon.

Voters also can return their ballots by mail in the envelopes provided or by dropping them off in 24-hour drop boxes throughout the county:

  • Dillon Town Hall, 275 Lake Dillon Drive, Dillon
  • Frisco Town Hall, 1 Main St., Frisco
  • Summit County North Branch Library, 651 Center Circle, Silverthorne
  • Summit County Main Branch Library, County Commons, 0037 Peak One Drive, Frisco
  • Summit County Courthouse, 208 E. Lincoln Ave., Breckenridge

Voters also can drop off their ballots in person at the Summit County Courthouse or any of the polling centers through 7 p.m. Election Day.

Monday, Oct. 28, is the final day to register to vote and still receive a ballot by mail.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

Election
See more