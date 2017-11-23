Earning that turkey: Hundreds hit Frisco streets, burn calories before holiday feast

Hundreds of people decked out in holiday spirit, several dogs-dressed as turkeys — and even a leashed turkey named Christmas — took to the streets of Frisco Thursday morning for the annual Frisco Turkey Day 5K.

Hours before they'd feast on Thanksgiving dinner, those who ran the course along the Summit County Recreation Path and Frisco side streets showcased their creativity via their costumes. Getups ranged from the more obligatory turkey and turkey leg hats, to buckled hat-wearing pilgrims to a dachshund dressed up as a hunter — toy rifle and all.

