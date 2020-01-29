East Peak 8 development hearing pushed back

BRECKENRIDGE — The East Peak 8 development de novo hearing has been pushed back to Feb. 25 due to a request by the applicant. The hearing regarding the development was originally scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 28 after the development was called up by council at the Jan. 14 town council meeting.

While rare, a call up by council of a project that had been approved by the planning commission means that council will, after a hearing, determine if the project can move forward or not. At the Jan. 14 meeting, Breckenridge Town Council voiced concern about the project, particularly the membership piece, which allows 150 additional people to access and potentially park at the development, although no parking plans have been solidified.

At the Breckenridge Town Council work session on Tuesday, Jan. 28, town attorney Tim Berry presented a request from the developer, Lionheart-LH Mountain Ventures. The developer requested that they supplement their development application to council with a traffic study on Ski Hill Road to study the effects on traffic of the potential club membership. Berry commented that staff believes this study would be helpful and requested that it be reviewed by an independent third party selected by the town. In order to conduct the study, the applicant requested that the de novo hearing be moved to Feb. 25.

Council member Jeffrey Bergeron asked if this would change the application or supplement the existing application. Berry said that depending on the findings of the study, it could change the application. Council agreed to push the hearing to Feb. 25.