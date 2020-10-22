East Troublesome Fire explodes to 170,000 acres, forcing evacuations around Grand Lake and Estes Park | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

East Troublesome Fire explodes to 170,000 acres, forcing evacuations around Grand Lake and Estes Park

Pre-evacuation notices were issued Thursday morning to residents in Granby and surrounding communities

News News |

By Kieran Nicholson, Shelly Bradbury, John Aguilar and Sam Tabachnik
The Denver Post
The East Troublesome Fire is visible from US Highway 40 between Granby and Hot Sulphur Springs.
Eli Pace / epace@skyhinews.com

GRANBY — Driven by strong winds and racing through dry fuels and timber, the East Troublesome Fire in Grand County continued to rage Thursday, growing to 170,000 acres as it crossed the Continental Divide and forced new evacuations around Estes Park.

The fire, which burned an as-yet-undetermined number of homes and buildings while threatening Grand Lake, increased an extraordinary 150,000 acres in size Wednesday night and Thursday to become the second-largest wildfire in Colorado’s recorded history.

“That’s really unheard of for a fire in this part of the world (burning) in timber,” incident commander Noel Livingston said of the wildfire’s growth over the last two days.

All three of Colorado’s largest recorded fires — Cameron Peak, East Troublesome and Pine Gulch — have burned in just the last three months, as a changing climate brings record temperatures, low relative humidity and statewide drought, all fueling explosive fire growth.

“This is the worst of the worst of the worst,” Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said at a morning briefing.

Read more at DenverPost.com.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more