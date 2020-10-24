East Troublesome fire forces new evacuations in Estes Park early Saturday as high winds fuel fire growth

The East Troublesome fire burns in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Photo from Rocky Mountain National Park

The East Troublesome fire burned through more of Rocky Mountain National Park on Saturday and forced new evacuations in Estes Park as high winds pushed the fire toward the mountain community.

The fire has been active near Cub and Fern Lakes inside the park and in the area of Moraine Campground, said Michelle Kelly, spokeswoman for the fire.

The winds, which gusted as high as 60 mph early Saturday, pushed the fire east in two forks, Kelly said: One is moving northeast along Big Thompson River, and another along Mill Creek.

Just before 11 a.m., the fire made a “significant run” toward the YMCA of the Rockies in Estes Park, officials said in a Facebook post, coming within a mile of Bear Lake Road. Crews have thus far been successful in keeping the fire out of the YMCA camp, Kelly said.

Around 5:30 a.m., the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office issued mandatory evacuations for the eastern side of Estes Park, which extends from a north border of Devils Gulch Road, west border of MacGregor Avenue, south border of Pierson Mountain and east borders of U.S. 34 and U.S. 36.

