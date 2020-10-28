East Troublesome Fire has not grown since Sunday

The East Troublesome Fire has seen no growth since the snow fell Sunday.

The team was able to get an infrared flight for the first time in three days, updating the total acreage of the fire to 193,774. Of that, 188,910 acres are in the Grand Zone.

Incident Commander Noel Livingston said in a morning update that there is currently no active fire anywhere across the incident, just some smoldering in especially “boggy” areas.

Crews spent Tuesday patrolling the eastern flank of the fire to ensure there was no risk to structures. They also scouted the East Inlet drainage area where the firefighters want to build a contingency line along that trail.

The snow has not put the fire out, so crews plan to continue work today to ensure containment along the eastern flank once the area dries out. It is possible the dryness in the air may cause sublimation today, meaning snow could evaporate instead of melting into the dry fuels and ground.

Tuesday night, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office moved another evacuated area down to pre-evacuation. Those on the north side of US Highway 40 between Hot Sulphur Springs to Highway 125 including Sheriff’s Creek, Kinney Creek and Drowsy Water Ranch can return their homes, but should be vigilant and prepared if the East Troublesome Fire takes an unpredicted change.

The sheriff’s office said it is continue damage assessment Tuesday with the goal to have the subdivisions west of US Highway 34 not directly impacted by the fire open sometime Thursday.