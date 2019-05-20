Westbound I-70 closed at Eisenhower Tunnel following crashes

Summit Daily File Photo

UPDATE at 9:40 p.m.: Eastbound I-70 at milepost 195 has reopened following closures.

Update at 8:48 p.m.: Eastbound I-70 is closed at milepost 195 east of Copper Mountain, due to multiple crashes. Westbound I-70 at Eisenhower Tunnel has reopened.

UPDATE at 7:25 p.m.: Westbound I-70 is closed at the Eisenhower Tunnel due to multiple crashes west of the tunnel. There is no estimated time for the road to reopen.

UPDATE at 7:09 p.m.: Eastbound I-70 has reopened at Vail. Traction laws remain in effect.

UPDATE at 6:51 p.m.: Eastbound I-70 has reopened at milemarker 190 west of Copper Mountain, but remains closed at Vail due to a crash on Vail Pass.

Original Story: Roadways around the Western Slope have been closed following crashes as snow continues to fall over the mountain corridor.

Eastbound I-70 is closed at milemarker 190, just west of Copper Mountain due to multiple crashes, along with another eastbound closure further west at Vail. There is currently no timetable for the road to reopen.

Additionally, traction laws are currently in effect on I-70 between Copper Mountain and Vail, and between Silverthorne and Georgetown. A commercial chain law is in effect on CO 9 between Breckenridge and Alma.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Summit and Eagle counties until midnight tonight. With between eight and 18 inches of snow in the forecast, drivers should expect traction laws and closures throughout the night.