Eastbound I-70 closed east of Vail due to vehicle rollover
Interstate 70 east of Vail is closed eastbound, and traffic is slowed westbound, due to a vehicle rollover, according to Eagle County Alerts.
Eastbound travel has stopped near mile point 176, between Exit 180 in East Vail and Exit 176 in Vail.
Westbound travelers should expect delays near mile point 180 between East Vail and Vail Pass Summit. The Colorado Department of Transportation is reporting a 13-minute delay westbound.
This story will be updated. Visit CoTrip.org for the latest information.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.