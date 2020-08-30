Update: Eastbound Interstate 70 lanes reopen after closure due to vehicle fire

FRISCO — A vehicle fire has broke out on Interstate 70 Sunday, Aug. 30, causing all lanes for eastbound traffic to be shut down briefly near mile marker 212 between Loveland Ski Area and Dillon. According to Colorado State Patrol Cpl. Ivan, the original call came in at 12 p.m. and lanes reopened at about 12:30 p.m. after the vehicle fire was extinguished.

No injuries were reported. The vehicle fire was due to mechanical failure of a passenger car, according to Alvarado.