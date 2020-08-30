Update: Eastbound Interstate 70 lanes reopen after closure due to vehicle fire
FRISCO — A vehicle fire has broke out on Interstate 70 Sunday, Aug. 30, causing all lanes for eastbound traffic to be shut down briefly near mile marker 212 between Loveland Ski Area and Dillon. According to Colorado State Patrol Cpl. Ivan, the original call came in at 12 p.m. and lanes reopened at about 12:30 p.m. after the vehicle fire was extinguished.
No injuries were reported. The vehicle fire was due to mechanical failure of a passenger car, according to Alvarado.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User