Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 reopened following RV fire inside Eisenhower Tunnel

The RV that closed Interstate 70 eastbound is pictured at 11:58 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13. In the RV, there was a single person and a dog. Colorado State Patrol reported there were no injuries, and all lanes were reopened at 12:50 p.m.

Larry Dorr/Courtesy photo

At approximately 11:58 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, Colorado State Patrol received a call about a recreational vehicle that had caught fire in the Eisenhower Tunnel eastbound on Interstate 70.

The eastbound tunnel was closed due to the blaze, but all lanes were reopened by 12:50 p.m.

Inside the RV, there was a single occupant with a dog, said Gary Cutler, spokesperson for Colorado State Patrol. He added that there were no injuries to the human or animal after they escaped the tunnel.

There was no information available about how the fire broke out, Cutler said.