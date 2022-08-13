Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 reopened following RV fire inside Eisenhower Tunnel
At approximately 11:58 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, Colorado State Patrol received a call about a recreational vehicle that had caught fire in the Eisenhower Tunnel eastbound on Interstate 70.
The eastbound tunnel was closed due to the blaze, but all lanes were reopened by 12:50 p.m.
Inside the RV, there was a single occupant with a dog, said Gary Cutler, spokesperson for Colorado State Patrol. He added that there were no injuries to the human or animal after they escaped the tunnel.
There was no information available about how the fire broke out, Cutler said.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.