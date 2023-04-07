Easter Bunny to hide 5,000 eggs near Frisco Main Street for annual egg hunt event

The Easter Bunny during Frisco's annual egg hunt in 2022.

Todd Powell/Town of Frisco

The Easter Bunny will make its annual return to Main Street in Frisco to hide about 5,000 Easter eggs on Sunday, April 9, according to a news release from the town.

Children ages up to age 8 are invited to hunt for the eggs hidden throughout Frisco Historic Park and Frisco Town Hall, the release states. The Easter Bunny will visit with the children before and after the egg hunt, according to the release.

The hunt will be divided into three areas on Main Street and between Madison and 2nd avenues, the release states. The area on the gazebo lawn at the Frisco Historic Park is for children ages 4-5, while the area on the upper lawn of the park is for children ages 6-8.

The Easter Bunny is expected to arrive around 11:30 a.m. Children age 3 or younger should gather near Town Hall at noon for the egg hunt, while children ages 4-8 at the Historic Park, according to the news release. The historic schoolhouse bell will toll at noon to signal the start of the hunt.

The event is free and children are asked to collect a maximum of eight eggs to ensure there are enough for everyone, according to the release. More than 500 people are expected to participate, so parents are asked to emphasize sharing and kindness to their children, the release states.

Main Street from Madison to 2nd avenues will be closed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the event.