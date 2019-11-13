Easterseals Colorado to host caregiving resource event in Frisco

FRISCO — Easterseals Colorado, a nonprofit organization serving people with disabilities and their families, is hosting a caregiver’s resource event in Frisco for National Caregivers Month. The event will take place from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Summit County Community and Senior Center.

The event will provide information and resources for people who are caring for a loved one with extensive needs, such as autism or dementia. The event is also beneficial for those who are interested in becoming respite providers or direct support professionals as there will be information on employment opportunities.

A speaker will take the stage at 5:30 p.m., and there will be representatives from related organizations that serve Summit County and the surrounding regions. The event will serve light food and drinks and is free to attend.

Register at caregiving19.eventbrite.com.