Ebert Family Clinic to host discussion about health care system

Dr. Vincent Markovchick will lead a free discussion about the state of the health care system, why it costs so much and what consumers can do about it. The talk is from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, in the Hoosier Room at the Summit County Community and Senior Center, 83 Nancy’s Place in Frisco.

Markovchick is a former U.S. Air Force flight surgeon and a past present of the American Board of Emergency Medicine.

The event is presented by the Ebert Family Clinic. For more information, call 970-390-1616.