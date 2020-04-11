Education Foundation of the Summit moves annual fundraiser online
The Education Foundation of the Summit trivia night will be held virtually April 24 at EFSummit.org. The nonprofit’s trivia night is its largest annual fundraiser.
The event includes a prize drawing and silent auction before the 20-question trivia contest. Auction items include Arapahoe Basin Ski Area passes, a GNU snowboard, a Lowes gas grill, gift certificates to Vail Resorts retail stores and restaurants and more.
The all-volunteer group works to support students and teachers in Summit County through awards, grants, scholarships and events. The foundation has raised $700,000 since 2010. Find more information or make a donation at EFSummit.org.
