Education foundation raises funds for local school districts from trivia night, silent auction
The Education Foundation of the Summit recently hosted its annual trivia night and silent auction, raising over $10,000 for teachers and students. According to a news release, proceeds will support programs such as the Eileen Finkel Innovative Teacher Grants, which helps teachers implement projects for their students.
The first and second place team raised $1,750 combined for Snowy Peaks Junior and Senior High School. Third place saw Frisco Elementary School receiving $500, and $200 went to Summit Middle School from the fourth place team.
Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Explore Summit. Email him at jgeiger@summitdaily.com.
