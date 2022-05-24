Education foundation raises funds for local school districts from trivia night, silent auction

Anne Marie Ohley of Omni Real Estate, from left to right, Summit Association of Realtors President Lisa Bova, teacher Mindy Regner, three students, secretary Tina Arndt, Snowy Peaks Junior and Senior High School Principal James Smith, Aly Couette of Omni Real Estate and Paul Finkel from Education Foundation of the Summit present a check to Snow Peaks from the foundation’s recent fundraiser.

Education Foundation of the Summit/Courtesy photo

The Education Foundation of the Summit recently hosted its annual trivia night and silent auction, raising over $10,000 for teachers and students. According to a news release, proceeds will support programs such as the Eileen Finkel Innovative Teacher Grants, which helps teachers implement projects for their students.

The first and second place team raised $1,750 combined for Snowy Peaks Junior and Senior High School. Third place saw Frisco Elementary School receiving $500, and $200 went to Summit Middle School from the fourth place team.

