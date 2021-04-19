CMC to host Envision Sustainability conference April 23

Colorado Mountain College will host Envision Sustainability, its fifth sustainability conference, from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, April 23.

The program is presented by the Bachelor of Arts in sustainability studies program and features keynote speaker Pete McBride, a renowned photographer, filmmaker and writer who will discus his perspectives on environmental and social stewardship.

A native Coloradan, McBride grew up in the Roaring Fork Valley and has spent two decades traveling around the world on assignment for National Geographic, Smithsonian and others while advocating for the conservation of water and wild places, according to a news release. In addition to his award-winning photos and films, his book, “The Grand Canyon: Between River and Rim,” won the National Outdoor Book Award and the Public Lands Book of the Year award in 2019.

In addition, CMC President Dr. Carrie Besnette Hauser will discuss the college’s vision for sustainability in its mountain communities, and graduating sustainability studies students will give short presentations on the topics of community development, land and river management, social justice and sustainability, and climate change adaptation.

For more information and to register for the free conference, visit ColoradoMtn.edu/sustainabilityconference .