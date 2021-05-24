Students earn academic honors at various colleges
- Byron Laferriere and Amy Marshall, both of Frisco, were named to the winter dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire. Students must have a minimum gpa of 3.5 to be named to the list.
- Vivienne Varga of Breckenridge, Timothy Tholen of Breckenridge and Nicholas Mathews of Dillon were named to the winter president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire. Students must have a minimum gpa of 3.7 to be named to the list.
- Morrison Donovan, Meaghan Flannagan and Mary Wilcox, all of Dillon, were named to the spring dean’s list at University of Utah in Salt Lake City. Students must have a minimum gpa of 3.5 to be named to the list. Donovan is studying health, society and policy; Flannagan is studying modern dance and chemistry; and Wilcox is studying environmental and sustainability studies.
- Benjamin Walker of Breckenridge was inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Colorado State University in Fort Collins. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.
