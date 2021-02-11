Summit grads named to dean’s lists at respective colleges
- Ryan Mitchell Curley of Dillon was named to the dean’s list at University of Nebraska-Lincoln in Lincoln Nebraska. To be named to the list, students must have a gpa of 3.6 or higher. Curley is an undeclared freshman.
- Sarah Honey Burke of Silverthorne was named to the dean’s list at University of Nebraska-Lincoln in Lincoln Nebraska. To be named to the list, students must have a gpa of 3.7 or higher. Burke is a junior majoring in communication studies and Spanish in the College of Arts and Sciences.
- Maren Clark of Silverthorne was named to the dean’s list at Fort Lewis College in Durango. To be named to the list, students must have a gpa of 3.6 or higher. Clark is majoring in business administration.
- Lauren DeLaRosa of Breckenridge was named to the dean’s list at Fort Lewis College in Durango. To be named to the list, students must have a gpa of 3.6 or higher. DeLaRosa is majoring in environmental studies.
- Christopher Rohlf of Dillon was named to the dean’s list at Fort Lewis College in Durango. To be named to the list, students must have a gpa of 3.6 or higher. Rohlf is majoring in psychology.
Education