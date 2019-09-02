Edward Jones Investments opens in Silverthorne
SILVERTHORNE — Edward Jones Investments, the St. Louis-based financial services firm, has opened a new branch in Silverthorne. The office is located in the Town Center of Silverthorne at 354 Blue River Parkway, adjacent to the Silverthorne Veterinary Hospital.
The new office will be headed by Bridget Hattingh, a long-time community member and financial advisor. Hattingh has worked with Edward Jones Investments since 2012 and previously worked with the Keystone Neighborhood Co.
The Edward Jones Silverthorne office held its grand opening Thursday and is officially open for business.
