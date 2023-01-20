El Pomar Foundation approves grants for Summit County firefighting agencies
The funds for Summit Fire & EMS and Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District total $12,500.
The El Pomar Foundation has pledged $33,500 to organizations in the Colorado High Country this year — including two Summit County fire districts.
The foundation’s trustees approved $7,500 for the Red, White and Blue Fire Protection and $5,000 for Summit Fire & EMS, according to a news release. The funds will go toward new radios for both firefighting agencies.
The funds for Red, White & Blue will also go toward a new chainsaw and some of the money for Summit Fire & EMS will go toward the Wildland Fire Fund, the release states. The Wildland Fire Fund helps support volunteer firefighting agencies and first responders throughout the state.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.