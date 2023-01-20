El Pomar Foundation approves grants for Summit County firefighting agencies

The El Pomar Foundation awarded the Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District a $75,000 grant. The firefighting agency was one of two in Summit County to receive funds from the foundation.

Jack Queen / jqueen@summitdaily.com

The El Pomar Foundation has pledged $33,500 to organizations in the Colorado High Country this year — including two Summit County fire districts.

The foundation’s trustees approved $7,500 for the Red, White and Blue Fire Protection and $5,000 for Summit Fire & EMS, according to a news release. The funds will go toward new radios for both firefighting agencies.

The funds for Red, White & Blue will also go toward a new chainsaw and some of the money for Summit Fire & EMS will go toward the Wildland Fire Fund, the release states. The Wildland Fire Fund helps support volunteer firefighting agencies and first responders throughout the state.